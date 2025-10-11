Zelenskyy discussed the front-line situation and energy protection with the Canadian Prime Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney about the situation on the battlefield, Russia's insidious attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, and the PURL initiative, UNN reports.

We shared details of our contacts with President Trump. I informed him about the situation on the battlefield. I spoke about Russia's insidious attacks on our energy infrastructure and people. We discussed clear steps that can help protect against this and strengthen the resilience of the energy system. - Zelenskyy said.

According to the Head of State, they also specifically touched upon the PURL initiative.

Canada has already made a significant contribution, and there is potential to expand its participation in the program. We also discussed our joint work with partners in the coalition of the willing. We will strengthen the practical part of this format. We coordinated our next steps. Thank you, Mark, for the conversation and for your readiness to work meaningfully in all areas. - Zelenskyy summarized.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with US President Donald Trump, congratulating him on the success of the Middle East deal. Zelenskyy informed Trump about Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and discussed ways to strengthen air defense.