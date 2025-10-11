Trump and Zelensky discussed supplying Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles - media

US President Donald Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, and they discussed the possibility of Ukraine receiving long-range Tomahawk missiles. This was reported by Axios, citing two informed sources, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, sources did not say that a final decision had been made.

"The conversation lasted about 30 minutes," one source said.

As UNN wrote, Zelenskyy, in his statement, called the conversation with the American leader "very positive and productive."

Additionally

Trump stated on Monday that he had "allegedly made a decision" to sell long-range Tomahawk missiles to NATO countries for their supply to Ukraine.

Trump said he wanted to know what the Ukrainians planned to do with the missiles before supplying them.

Zelenskyy asked Trump for Tomahawks during their meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last month. He told Axios that Ukraine might not even need to use them, as their mere presence could be enough to force Putin to negotiate.

The American-made cruise missiles have a much longer range than the missiles Ukraine has received so far and are better able to hit hard targets, such as weapons depots, than the drones Ukraine is currently using for long-range strikes.