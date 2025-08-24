It's not Russia's choice to provide security guarantees - Canadian PM

Russia has no right to choose security guarantees for Ukraine. The Russian Federation only thinks about fighting for a long time. This was stated by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during a press conference, reports UNN.

It is not Russia's choice to provide security guarantees. Russia only thinks about fighting for a long time. But Ukraine must be strong, its army must be strengthened in order to use these security guarantees, and only then can stability be achieved. - said Carney.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia violated its own promises.

Therefore, we are not talking about security guarantees from Russia. We are talking about security guarantees that will protect us from the Russian Federation. From its aggression, or the repetition of large-scale aggressive steps in the future. - Zelenskyy noted.

Kallas: Russia should not have a say in Ukraine's security guarantees

According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, Moscow will not agree to proposals to resolve collective security issues without Russia.

Carney stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted. When peace comes to Ukraine, it will be necessary to deter Russia from any new attempt to threaten the freedom of Ukraine and Europe by strengthening the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Teams from Ukraine, the USA, and European partners are working on the architecture of security guarantees for Ukraine, and all developments will be ready in the coming days.