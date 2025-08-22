Kallas: Russia should not have a say in Ukraine's security guarantees

$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 2896 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 6752 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 6748 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
08:26 AM • 9960 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
07:36 AM • 8722 views
Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President
August 22, 05:52 AM • 12323 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 21696 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 42796 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 37524 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 48991 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1.9m/s
72%
741mm
Popular news
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 19674 views
Trump's ally called for offering Russia NATO membership to end the war in UkraineAugust 22, 02:43 AM • 19122 views
CSCC: information about "diaries" with Zelenskyy's photo, copying Putin's images, is fakePhotoAugust 22, 03:12 AM • 16207 views
Kim Jong Un awarded DPRK soldiers who fought for Russia in UkraineAugust 22, 04:16 AM • 8360 views
In Kherson region, Russian military burn equipment to avoid storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - "ATESH"PhotoVideo08:13 AM • 10087 views
Publications
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 2860 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 6714 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 42787 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden and orchardAugust 21, 02:05 PM • 14361 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 48983 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
China
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhoto11:46 AM • 88 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town10:17 AM • 3118 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 20005 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 87547 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 80803 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
United States dollar
Medicinal products
Cryptocurrency

Kallas: Russia should not have a say in Ukraine's security guarantees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 516 views

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas believes that Russia should not have a say in security guarantees for Ukraine. She called for increased tariffs and sanctions against Russia, as Putin is "playing games."

Kallas: Russia should not have a say in Ukraine's security guarantees

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, believes that Russia should not have a say in security guarantees for Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to ERR.

Details

According to the diplomat, future security guarantees for Ukraine should not be discussed with the Kremlin, as Russia would then gain more leverage over the situation in Ukraine.

Kallas also stated that Putin is laughing at Ukrainians, Europeans, and Americans. He does not stop the killings and destruction, but only intensifies the bombing of Ukraine.

The EU High Representative called on European countries and the US to strengthen duties and sanctions against Russia.

In addition, Kallas spoke about the probable future meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy. According to her, a lot of effort is being made for this meeting, but Putin cannot be trusted, as he "plays games."

Recall

Recently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that security issues "cannot be resolved" without the Russian Federation, and dialogue without Russia's participation is "a utopia and a path to nowhere."

UNN also reported that Lavrov's statement about possible security guarantors for Ukraine disrupted Moscow's negotiations with Washington.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Kaya Kallas
Washington, D.C.
European Union
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine