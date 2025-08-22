Kallas: Russia should not have a say in Ukraine's security guarantees

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, believes that Russia should not have a say in security guarantees for Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to ERR.

Details

According to the diplomat, future security guarantees for Ukraine should not be discussed with the Kremlin, as Russia would then gain more leverage over the situation in Ukraine.

Kallas also stated that Putin is laughing at Ukrainians, Europeans, and Americans. He does not stop the killings and destruction, but only intensifies the bombing of Ukraine.

The EU High Representative called on European countries and the US to strengthen duties and sanctions against Russia.

In addition, Kallas spoke about the probable future meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy. According to her, a lot of effort is being made for this meeting, but Putin cannot be trusted, as he "plays games."

Recall

Recently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that security issues "cannot be resolved" without the Russian Federation, and dialogue without Russia's participation is "a utopia and a path to nowhere."

UNN also reported that Lavrov's statement about possible security guarantors for Ukraine disrupted Moscow's negotiations with Washington.