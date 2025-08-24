Security guarantees: PM Carney does not rule out Canadian troop presence in Ukraine

It is not excluded that, as part of security guarantees, military personnel from some countries, including Canada, may be present in Ukraine. This was stated by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Regarding security guarantees, I think we all understand that at the core of security guarantees, their foundation is strong Ukrainian Armed Forces. The key to this is that military equipment and training capabilities are also present. We are working with our allies, the "Coalition of the Willing," and with Ukraine on the terms of these security guarantees on land, in the air, and at sea. I would not rule out the presence of troops - said Carney.

He also noted that the main security guarantee is the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which must be well equipped.

"We will also conduct various measures in the coalition to ensure guarantees. There are different possibilities, I do not rule anything out. There is a possibility of the presence of some countries, including Canada - these are members of the "Coalition of the Willing", for their forces to be present in Ukraine."

Carney stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted. When peace comes to Ukraine, Russia will need to be deterred from any new attempt to threaten the freedom of Ukraine and Europe by strengthening the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Teams from Ukraine, the USA, and European partners are working on the architecture of security guarantees for Ukraine, and all developments will be ready in the coming days.