ukenru
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-Luga
Exclusive
09:24 AM • 19034 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 18563 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holiday
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 23782 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 61167 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 57306 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 31519 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 55148 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 34882 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 38851 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
Security guarantees: PM Carney does not rule out Canadian troop presence in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney does not rule out the presence of Canadian military personnel in Ukraine as part of security guarantees. He emphasized that the basis of the guarantees is strong Armed Forces, as well as military equipment and training.

Security guarantees: PM Carney does not rule out Canadian troop presence in Ukraine

It is not excluded that, as part of security guarantees, military personnel from some countries, including Canada, may be present in Ukraine. This was stated by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Regarding security guarantees, I think we all understand that at the core of security guarantees, their foundation is strong Ukrainian Armed Forces. The key to this is that military equipment and training capabilities are also present. We are working with our allies, the "Coalition of the Willing," and with Ukraine on the terms of these security guarantees on land, in the air, and at sea. I would not rule out the presence of troops

- said Carney. 

He also noted that the main security guarantee is the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which must be well equipped.

"We will also conduct various measures in the coalition to ensure guarantees. There are different possibilities, I do not rule anything out. There is a possibility of the presence of some countries, including Canada - these are members of the "Coalition of the Willing", for their forces to be present in Ukraine."

Some countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine: Yermak named the condition21.08.25, 13:11 • 2876 views

Addition

Carney stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted. When peace comes to Ukraine, Russia will need to be deterred from any new attempt to threaten the freedom of Ukraine and Europe by strengthening the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

 Teams from Ukraine, the USA, and European partners are working on the architecture of security guarantees for Ukraine, and all developments will be ready in the coming days.

Anna Murashko

Politics
Vladimir Putin
Mark Carney
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Canada
Europe
United States
Ukraine