Some countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine: Yermak named the condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

The head of the President's Office stated that a number of countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine, but this requires coordination with the United States. Currently, an assessment of needs and determination of the nature of the mandate for foreign contingents are underway.

Some countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine: Yermak named the condition

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, stated that a number of countries are ready to send their troops to Ukraine, but this requires coordination with the United States of America. This is reported by UNN with reference to Corriere della Sera.

Details

It is currently unknown exactly which countries are ready to send their military contingents - it is likely that these are Great Britain, France, and Germany. At the same time, Yermak confirmed the readiness of some allies for such a step, but clarified that this needs to be coordinated with the US in order to "preserve the unity of the front and develop common rules of engagement."

Also, the head of the Presidential Office, answering a question about the exact number of foreign military personnel, stated: an assessment of needs is currently underway. He argued this by the long length of the Russian-Ukrainian border, and therefore it is necessary to analyze what size of foreign contingents is needed to protect the border.

We need to define the nature of their mandate, deployment methods, prerogatives, and mission limits

- said Andriy Yermak.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine held talks with national security advisors from partner countries. He stated that Ukraine and Western partners, during negotiations on security guarantees, should not repeat the mistakes made during the adoption of the "Budapest Memorandum".

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
France
United Kingdom
Germany
United States
Ukraine