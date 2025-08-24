Zelenskyy announced "surprises" for Russian forces in Donbas

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian military for successful long-range strikes and announced that Ukrainian forces had prepared "good surprises for the Russians" in Donbas.

He stated this during a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, writes UNN.

On Independence Day, I would like to especially thank our soldiers. They have very good results in long-range strikes. And today we have, I believe, very, very positive results in Donbas. Good surprises for the Russians, I think the Commander-in-Chief will announce all the details - said Zelenskyy.

