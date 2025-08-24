Zelenskyy announced "surprises" for Russian forces in Donbas

$41.220.00
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
09:24 AM • 17776 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 17752 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 22713 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 60193 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 57045 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 31364 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 55068 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 34847 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 38568 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
US approves sale of over 3,000 ERAM missiles to Ukraine - WSJAugust 24, 04:31 AM • 7524 views
Enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 47-year-old woman killedPhotoAugust 24, 04:45 AM • 7726 views
Lukashenka "congratulated" Ukraine on Independence Day: cynically wished to "find an answer to challenges"Photo09:09 AM • 7510 views
Russian climber spent 11 days on Peak Pobeda in Kyrgyzstan and died09:59 AM • 9090 views
Canada will allocate over $1 billion for drone and ammunition supplies to Ukraine - PM Carney10:14 AM • 4292 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 22713 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 60193 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 36455 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 49615 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 37552 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Carney
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Europe
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 38569 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 24826 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 26116 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 28770 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 35377 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
COVID-19
Euro
Pistol

Zelenskyy announced "surprises" for Russian forces in Donbas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

President Zelenskyy thanked the military for long-range strikes and announced "good surprises" for Russians in Donbas. Details will be announced by the Commander-in-Chief.

Zelenskyy announced "surprises" for Russian forces in Donbas

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian military for successful long-range strikes and announced that Ukrainian forces had prepared "good surprises for the Russians" in Donbas.

He stated this during a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, writes UNN.

On Independence Day, I would like to especially thank our soldiers. They have very good results in long-range strikes. And today we have, I believe, very, very positive results in Donbas. Good surprises for the Russians, I think the Commander-in-Chief will announce all the details

- said Zelenskyy.

"Friendship" with Hungary now depends on Budapest's position – Zelenskyy24.08.25, 16:20 • 818 views

Alona Utkina

War in UkrainePolitics
Donetsk Oblast
Mark Carney
Luhansk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Canada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine