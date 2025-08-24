Own weapons and equipment for Ukraine's defense: Zelenskyy and Carney saw the latest defense developments

The President of Ukraine emphasized the development of domestic production of equipment needed for defense purposes and thanked everyone involved in this work and the implementation of important projects.

Details

Today, together with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, we saw the latest Ukrainian developments. These are weapons and equipment created here, in Ukraine, to protect our state. I thank everyone involved in this work. We are developing our own production, and this is important. - stated the President of Ukraine in his message.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that strikes on Russian territory are carried out with Ukrainian long-range weapons, developed and produced in Ukraine. He emphasized that the issue of a ban from the US on these actions was never discussed.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated the necessity of strengthening the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to the lack of balance between Russia and Ukraine. He emphasized the cooperation of the "Coalition of the Willing" with the US to deter Russia.

It is not excluded that within the framework of security guarantees in Ukraine, military personnel from some countries, including Canada, may be present.