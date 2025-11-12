Canada imposes sanctions against Russian drones and LNG, Britain strengthens energy and humanitarian support for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Canada and Prime Minister Mark Carney for new sanctions against Russia's drone program and infrastructure used in hybrid warfare, as well as to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for continued humanitarian and energy support. Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

We thank Canada and Prime Minister Mark Carney for today's sanctions against Russia's drone program, digital infrastructure used for hybrid warfare, LNG trade, and one hundred ships of the shadow fleet – a decisive step consistent with Ukraine's priorities and the unity of the G7. – Zelenskyy stated.

The President emphasized that sanctions should force Russia to feel economic pressure.

"Both ordinary and Ukrainian long-range sanctions are working": Zelenskyy received an intelligence report on Russia's loss of $37 billion in oil and gas revenues

Russia only responds to pressure, and the adopted sanctions are a real investment in peace. We fully support this decision. It is good that it provides for further restrictions on trade in Russian energy resources, and we must completely deprive Moscow of its sources of income. – the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy also thanked Great Britain for energy support and for its intention to impose a ban on maritime services for Russian LNG.

At a time when Russia is increasing the number of attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure, such solidarity is extremely important. Great Britain has also announced its plans to impose a ban on maritime services for Russian LNG – this is an important step that will allow increasing pressure and forcing the aggressor to pay for the war. We expect all these measures to be implemented as soon as possible. Thank you.

– Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

