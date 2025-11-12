Berlin maintains trust in Kyiv despite corruption scandal in energy sector

The German government is closely monitoring developments around alleged corruption in Ukraine's energy sector, but confidence in Kyiv remains, said German official Stefan Cornelius. This is stated in the DW material, writes UNN.

According to Cornelius, Berlin is in "the closest confidential contact" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and is ready to react if necessary.

At the moment, we trust the government of Ukraine to take care of resolving this issue itself, as well as the anti-corruption bodies - that they will uncover this case and bring it to a logical conclusion.

— emphasized Cornelius.

He added that the issue of corruption is not on the agenda of the German-Ukrainian intergovernmental consultations, which will take place later this year, and discussion of this topic is not planned.

