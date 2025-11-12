"Both ordinary and Ukrainian long-range sanctions are working": Zelenskyy received an intelligence report on Russia's loss of $37 billion in oil and gas revenues

An intelligence report showed that for the first time since the beginning of the war, a noticeable decrease in the extraction and processing of Russian oil is being recorded, and by the end of this year, Russia will lose at least $37 billion in budget oil and gas revenues - important results of pressure on the Russian Federation, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

Report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko. There are important results of our joint pressure with partners on Russia. This year, for the first time since the beginning of the war, a noticeable decrease in the extraction and processing of Russian oil is being recorded. The oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget are decreasing, and by the end of this year, Russia will lose at least $37 billion in budget oil and gas revenues. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

And tens of billions of dollars more, according to the President, are being lost by Russian oil companies and the energy sector as a whole.

"All this limits the Russian war machine. Both ordinary sanctions against Russia and Ukrainian long-range sanctions are working effectively. The directions for our further sanctions pressure have also been determined," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He expressed gratitude to all partners, "who are also inflicting completely fair legal blows on the vessels of the Russian oil fleet - the Russians are already using fewer tankers."

"And separately today, we discussed with the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine measures to return Ukrainian children who were abducted by the Russians, as well as other operations abroad," the Head of State said.

"Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the President.

