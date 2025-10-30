$42.080.01
Zelenskyy received an intelligence report on Russia's losses of $50 billion per year from new sanctions and sentiment in China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1712 views

President Zelenskyy reported the first detailed intelligence assessments regarding the impact of new sanctions on the Russian war machine. According to him, Russia's losses from the already imposed restrictions on oil companies could reach 50 billion dollars per year.

Zelenskyy received an intelligence report on Russia's losses of $50 billion per year from new sanctions and sentiment in China

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had received the first detailed intelligence report on Russia's losses from new sanctions, estimated at no less than $50 billion per year, as well as on the mood and immediate plans of the Chinese leadership in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine, UNN writes.

There are first detailed intelligence estimates regarding the impact of new partner sanctions on the Russian war machine

- Zelenskyy said.

The President indicated that there is "a lot of information, and based on this, we will adjust our communication with partners in preparing new sanctions."

We record significant losses for Russia from the already applied restrictions on oil companies and predict that, provided the principled and consistent pressure on Moscow continues, their losses only from the recently applied restrictions will amount to no less than $50 billion per year.

- Zelenskyy noted.

"However, there will be even more sanction steps from partners, and we already have relevant signals," the Head of State indicated.

He noted that the volume of oil supplies from Arab states to the world market "can certainly prevent any destabilization and price jumps in the market, which the Russians are scaring with."

"Also, a regular exchange of data with key states regarding Russian individuals and schemes that deserve sanctions has been established, and partners take into account a significant part of our proposals. Thank you for this. Measures regarding the Russian tanker fleet, which we discussed with European leaders at the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing last week, must also be fully implemented," the President emphasized.

The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, also reported on the mood and immediate plans of the Chinese leadership in the context of Russia's war against our state.

- Zelenskyy indicated.

"It is important that China joins efforts to stop Russia's constant attempts to expand and prolong the war," Zelenskyy emphasized.

"There will be appropriate instructions to our diplomats based on information about the meetings that took place these days in the region. Thank you to everyone who helps!" Zelenskyy concluded.

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
"Coalition of the Willing"
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine