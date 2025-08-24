Delegations from around the world joined Independence Day celebrations

During the celebration of the 34th anniversary of Ukraine's independence, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received delegations from Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, and Great Britain, thanking international partners for their support and in the war with Russia, writes UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the 34th anniversary of Independence. The celebrations took place within the walls of St. Sophia Cathedral.

Today, together with us here in Ukraine, is the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney. And this is your first visit to Ukraine, Mr. Prime Minister. Right on Independence Day. This is a great honor for us. Thank you to the special representative of President Trump, General Keith Kellogg. Thank you that the Ministers of Defense of Sweden, Denmark, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, Canada, and the Minister for Veterans Affairs of Great Britain are with us in Ukraine. Thank you for your support - Zelenskyy noted.

The President thanked the governments for their international support of Ukraine. He emphasized that Ukraine has gone through one of the most difficult paths in Europe, preserved its land, and defended its national rights.

Ukrainian independence is a victory for the Ukrainian army. The heroism of our warriors. Thank you, and I am proud of everyone who stood on the side of our country and our people. Ukrainians united, and Russia does what Russia does. We entered the fourth year of a full-scale war. And although the war in Ukraine has been going on for many days, we have stood for 1270 days. Ukraine will always be an independent, sovereign state, equal among European countries - said the President.

Zelenskyy added that the celebration is also a tribute to the memory of Ukrainian heroes of different times who gave their lives for the independence and freedom of the state.

In Kyiv, US Special Representative Keith Kellogg is present at the Independence Day celebrations