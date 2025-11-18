Bundeswehr plane broke down mid-flight: German minister forced to switch to commercial flight

German Federal Minister of Agriculture Alois Rainer was forced to return after two hours en route to the USA due to an aircraft malfunction. UNN reports with reference to Welt.

Details

German Minister of Agriculture Alois Rainer flew to the USA as part of a planned visit to Nebraska, on board a Global 5000 aircraft of the Bundeswehr's special air squadron.

Two hours later, he was forced to return to Cologne/Bonn airport due to "technical reasons." The previously planned visit to Nebraska has been canceled. The German minister plans to depart for the USA on Tuesday on a commercial flight, accompanied by his closest staff.

What problem did the minister's plane encounter?

The Global 5000 pilot cited problems with the fuel gauge as the reason for the interrupted trip, according to a ministry spokesperson. In the past, several ministers have been affected by malfunctions of the German Air Force's VIP transport squadron. Foreign Minister Johann Wadefuhl (CDU) recently had to urgently postpone his trip to the EU-Latin America summit in Colombia because the government plane was not operational, media reported.

Recall

A Spanish Air Force A330 aircraft with Defense Minister Margarita Robles on board encountered an attempt to jam GPS over Kaliningrad. The incident had no consequences, as the aircraft receives information from a military satellite.

Fico's plane was not allowed to land in Belgium and had to return to Bratislava