Bundeswehr plane broke down mid-flight: German minister forced to switch to commercial flight

$42.070.02
48.790.20
ukenru
08:43 AM • 9982 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
07:59 AM • 16534 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 15438 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 53093 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 45686 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 42844 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM • 36209 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 25827 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 69977 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 27449 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
4.1m/s
70%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NATO explained why it does not shoot down Russian missiles over UkraineNovember 18, 01:39 AM • 30126 views
European health habits worth adoptingNovember 18, 01:59 AM • 22731 views
Trump agrees to sanctions bill against Russia, but there's a conditionNovember 18, 02:25 AM • 15841 views
Human consciousness can be uploaded to Optimus robots - MuskNovember 18, 03:19 AM • 15512 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 960 occupiers and 350 units of equipment in a day - General Staff05:44 AM • 17065 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 69934 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 101051 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 92886 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 150170 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 127057 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Irakli Kobakhidze
Mikheil Saakashvili
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipro
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it10:16 AM • 1596 views
The Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideo10:02 AM • 2536 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 28278 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 37223 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 37285 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
Financial Times

Bundeswehr plane broke down mid-flight: German minister forced to switch to commercial flight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Germany's Federal Minister of Agriculture, Alois Rainer, was forced to return to Germany due to technical problems with the Global 5000 aircraft. His visit to the USA has been canceled, and the minister will travel on a commercial flight.

Bundeswehr plane broke down mid-flight: German minister forced to switch to commercial flight

German Federal Minister of Agriculture Alois Rainer was forced to return after two hours en route to the USA due to an aircraft malfunction. UNN reports with reference to Welt.

Details

German Minister of Agriculture Alois Rainer flew to the USA as part of a planned visit to Nebraska, on board a Global 5000 aircraft of the Bundeswehr's special air squadron.

Two hours later, he was forced to return to Cologne/Bonn airport due to "technical reasons." The previously planned visit to Nebraska has been canceled. The German minister plans to depart for the USA on Tuesday on a commercial flight, accompanied by his closest staff.

What problem did the minister's plane encounter?

The Global 5000 pilot cited problems with the fuel gauge as the reason for the interrupted trip, according to a ministry spokesperson. In the past, several ministers have been affected by malfunctions of the German Air Force's VIP transport squadron. Foreign Minister Johann Wadefuhl (CDU) recently had to urgently postpone his trip to the EU-Latin America summit in Colombia because the government plane was not operational, media reported.

Recall

A Spanish Air Force A330 aircraft with Defense Minister Margarita Robles on board encountered an attempt to jam GPS over Kaliningrad. The incident had no consequences, as the aircraft receives information from a military satellite.

Fico's plane was not allowed to land in Belgium and had to return to Bratislava31.01.25, 11:52 • 108354 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Technology
Christian Democratic Union of Germany
Bundeswehr
Colombia
European Union
United States