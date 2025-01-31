Fico's plane was not allowed to land in Belgium and had to return to Bratislava

The reason for the closure of the airspace was a technical problem at Skeyes.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's visit to Brussels is disrupted due to a computer system failure

Robert Fico was to meet in Brussels with representatives of the European Commission to discuss Ukraine's decision to stop gas transit to Slovakia, and, according to the original plan, was also to meet with EC President Ursula von der Leyen.

Fico also planned to discuss his proposal with European Commissioner for Democracy and Justice Michael McGrath that EU legislation and international treaties on culture and ethics no longer take precedence over the Slovak Constitution.

Fico's problems during the flight

The airspace over Belgium was closed for about an hour. No planes could take off or land due to a computer failure at Skeyes, Belgium's national air traffic controller.

Due to a technical problem, air traffic in Belgium was temporarily closed on Thursday afternoon after 12 p.m., but later gradually returned to normal. As a result, some flights were delayed. Two flights were diverted to Lille Airport. We inform passengers that the situation is gradually stabilizing - explained Ihsane Chioua Lehli, a representative of Brussels Airport.

Slovakia later stated that it was because of these problems that the plane carrying Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico had to return to Bratislava.

Today's meeting between Prime Minister Robert Fico and representatives of the European Commission has been canceled - a representative of the Permanent Mission of Slovakia in Brussels told reporters.

