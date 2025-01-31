ukenru
Fico's plane was not allowed to land in Belgium and had to return to Bratislava

Fico's plane was not allowed to land in Belgium and had to return to Bratislava

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108157 views

Due to a technical failure in Belgium's air traffic control system, Robert Fico's plane returned to Bratislava. The meeting with representatives of the European Commission on gas transit and other issues was canceled.

The reason for the closure of the airspace was a technical problem at Skeyes.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Euronews and Belga.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's visit to Brussels is disrupted due to a computer system failure

For reference

Robert Fico was to meet in Brussels with representatives of the European Commission to discuss Ukraine's decision to stop gas transit to Slovakia, and, according to the original plan, was also to meet with EC President Ursula von der Leyen.

Fico also planned to discuss his proposal with European Commissioner for Democracy and Justice Michael McGrath that EU legislation and international treaties on culture and ethics no longer take precedence over the Slovak Constitution.

Fico's problems during the flight

The airspace over Belgium was closed for about an hour. No planes could take off or land due to a computer failure at Skeyes, Belgium's national air traffic controller.

Due to a technical problem, air traffic in Belgium was temporarily closed on Thursday afternoon after 12 p.m., but later gradually returned to normal. As a result, some flights were delayed. Two flights were diverted to Lille Airport. We inform passengers that the situation is gradually stabilizing

- explained Ihsane Chioua Lehli, a representative of Brussels Airport.

Slovakia later stated that it was because of these problems that the plane carrying Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico had to return to Bratislava.

Today's meeting between Prime Minister Robert Fico and representatives of the European Commission has been canceled

- a representative of the Permanent Mission of Slovakia in Brussels told reporters.

Recall

The President of Ukraine commented on Slovak Prime Minister Fico's decision to cooperate with a terrorist country in the energy sector. Zelensky emphasized that American LNG costs only money, while Russian gas costs independence.

The EU has agreed to extend sanctions against Russia for 6 months after Hungary lifted the “reserve”. Budapest has received guarantees on energy security and negotiations with Ukraine on energy transit, the media reports.

Fico calls Zelensky an enemy and threatens to block EU aid to Ukraine28.01.25, 22:31 • 33089 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
robert-ficoRobert Fico
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
belgiumBelgium
slovakiaSlovakia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen

Contact us about advertising