Fico calls Zelensky an enemy and threatens to block EU aid to Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has threatened to block EU aid to Ukraine if Kyiv does not resume Russian gas transit. He also called President Volodymyr Zelenskyy an "enemy" for Slovakia. This was reported by UNN with reference to Dennik N.

"What is left for Mr. Zelensky to do but talk about some gas from Azerbaijan. Nothing is ready, no project is on the table. He is blowing bubbles again because he thinks that this bubble will free him from having to make difficult decisions. Our enemy is Zelensky. Zelensky created the problems we have. I don't like him because he harms Slovakia," Fico said.

Fico again threatened to block the decision on aid to Ukraine in the parliament's economic committee. On Thursday, he plans to hold gas talks with the European Commission.

"The most realistic option would be for Slovakia to buy gas at the Russian-Ukrainian border and have it transported as Slovak gas through Ukraine," Fico said.

He added that a similar model worked well for Hungary when buying Russian oil. It is also used by the Bratislava oil refinery Slovnaft, which belongs to the Hungarian group MOL.

Addendum

Earlier, Prime Minister Robert Fico saidthat Slovakia is weighing measures against Ukraine, including suspending aid or using its veto in the EU over Ukraine, if no solution is found to stop Russian gas transit through the country,

Russian gas exports to Europe via Ukraine stopped on the first day of the New Year, when the transit contract expired.

Last year, Slovakia unsuccessfully tried to extend the transit agreement and considered solutions that included buying the gas and taking ownership of it before it reached Ukraine for transit.

But Fico said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ended the chances of a deal at the EU summit in December, the newspaper noted.

