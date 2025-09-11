$41.210.09
F-35 "make no sense" in fighting cheap UAVs: the cost of a guided missile exceeds Russia's expenses for a "Shahed"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

European media called the use of expensive F-35 missiles to shoot down cheap Russian drones a "catastrophe." The cost of one AIM-9 Sidewinder missile is over 400,000 euros, while a "Shahed" costs only a few thousand.

F-35 "make no sense" in fighting cheap UAVs: the cost of a guided missile exceeds Russia's expenses for a "Shahed"

A proven method of protection against Russian drones was called a "catastrophe" by European media due to the incomparable cost of expenses. In particular, the German Bild stated a version that on the night when Russian drones appeared in Poland, F-35 fighter pilots attacked UAVs with AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles, and only one such launch is measured in thousands of euros.

UNN writes with reference to Bild and Defence-network.

Details

The problem of countermeasures against Russian drones is stated in the Bild material.

F-35 fighter pilots attacked drones with AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles. A missile launch costs over 400,000 euros – for a drone that costs only a few thousand euros

- writes the well-known German tabloid.

The author of the material on the Defence Network portal called the drone defense capabilities a catastrophe.

19 Shahed drones invaded Polish airspace, and only three of them were shot down. Such a figure would turn any military operation into a catastrophe. In addition, the cost of domestically produced drones for Russia can be even significantly lower: various sources cite a figure of only 20,000 euros per system.

The author emphasizes that Russian drones had to be shot down from the air by combat aircraft using guided missiles.

  • one guided missile costs about $400,000, not including the cost of using the aircraft;
    • the production of one Shahed costs less than 100,000 euros, writes Defence Network.

      Analytical conclusions published by German media indicate that the German Bundeswehr still lacks the resources to effectively combat drones flying at low altitudes.

      Germany urgently needs better protection against Russian drones. "Air defense against drones" is the most dangerous open flank

      - writes the Bild newspaper, referring to Lieutenant General Alfons Mais.

      Recall

      On the night of September 10, the Air Force of Ukraine shot down 413 air targets, including 386 UAVs and 27 cruise missiles. On the night of September 11, Russia attacked Ukraine with 66 attack UAVs, including more than 50 Shaheds. Air defense forces shot down 62 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

      Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia could attack Poland with drones so that partners would not transfer air defense systems to Ukraine before winter.

      Sweden urgently sent air defense equipment and additional aircraft to Poland.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      News of the WorldTechnologies
