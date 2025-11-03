Germany is actively restoring its role as one of Europe's leading military powers amid ongoing aggression from Russia. This is reported by The Telegraph, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that as part of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's large-scale reforms, Berlin lifted all financial restrictions on the defense sector this year. The goal is to create one of the most powerful armies on the continent.

According to the publication, thanks to this lifting of restrictions, a large-scale procurement program has been launched: hundreds of billions of pounds will be invested in the latest tanks, artillery, fighter jets, and warships.

Thus, the Bundeswehr is purposefully preparing for a possible counteraction to the threat emanating from Vladimir Putin.

Recall

On Sunday, November 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukrainian air defense had received new reinforcement with Patriot systems. According to him, this was made possible thanks to the support of Germany and personally Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

