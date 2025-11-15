Germans losing patience with Merz: economy not recovering, support falling – Bloomberg

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who promised to revive the economy and strengthen the country's position in the world, is facing a sharp drop in popularity. Only 16% of Germans support him as a candidate in the next federal elections, and his coalition is paralyzed by internal conflicts and rivalries. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Merz promised to stop mass migration, turn the Bundeswehr into Europe's strongest army, and end the economic downturn.

We can, through our own efforts, once again become the engine of growth that the world will look upon with admiration. – he said in his first speech in office.

However, six months later, voters are still waiting for results, and economic forecasts are falling: growth is expected to be below 1%, stock indices show minimal growth, and defense company shares are falling.

There are people in his faction who question all the Chancellor's talk and ask themselves: where are the results? But the prospects are bleak. – states Sudha David-Wilp, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund.

Merz, who just turned 70, hopes to remain calm and focused: "I am grateful that I am fit and healthy and can fully concentrate on my duties as Chancellor."

