The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
German police arrest suspect in plot to assassinate politicians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 812 views

German federal police have arrested 49-year-old Martin S. on suspicion of plotting to assassinate more than a dozen politicians and public figures, including Olaf Scholz and Angela Merkel. The suspect distributed a list of targets via the dark web and collected donations for assassination bounties.

German police arrest suspect in plot to assassinate politicians

Germany's federal police have arrested a suspect in right-wing extremism on charges of conspiring to murder more than a dozen politicians and public figures, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

The suspect was identified by authorities as 49-year-old Martin S., who holds German and Polish citizenship. According to a statement from Germany's federal prosecutor's office, he is accused of financing terrorism, instructing others to commit serious acts of violence, creating a threat to the state, and disseminating personal data that poses a danger to the state.

According to officials familiar with the investigation, the suspect allegedly circulated a list of targets through a darknet site, which included former German chancellors Olaf Scholz and Angela Merkel, and also collected donations to pay bounties for assassinations.

The arrest took place on Monday evening in the western city of Dortmund by federal police officers and the GSG 9 special unit.

Addition

The fight against political extremism has gained particular relevance in Germany after right-wing extremist crime increased by 48% last year, reaching almost 43,000 cases. Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government has pledged to take a tougher stance on extremists.

In Germany, as the publication writes, an anti-system movement is actively operating. In May, hundreds of German law enforcement officers attacked the "Kingdom of Germany" - the largest group of the "Reichsbürger" movement, which rejects the legitimacy of the democratic state and seeks to restore the German Empire, the publication writes. In 2022, authorities detained 25 people on suspicion of planning to overthrow the democratic order.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Angela Merkel
Bloomberg L.P.
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Olaf Scholz
Poland