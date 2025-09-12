Russia and Belarus launched large-scale Zapad-2025 exercises amid tensions with NATO

Russia and Belarus have launched joint strategic-military exercises "Zapad-2025". The training "combat operations" are taking place amid escalating tensions with NATO after Russian drones invaded Polish airspace. This was reported by Spiegel, writes UNN.

Details

An estimated more than 40,000 military personnel from both countries are involved in the exercises. The exercises will last until September 16 and will cover the territory of both Belarus and Russia.

According to the Bundeswehr, about 13,000 servicemen are participating in the maneuvers in Belarus, and another 30,000 in Russia. The military actions have already caused serious concern in Warsaw, as they are taking place after an incident with Russian drones that crossed the Polish border and were shot down by NATO allied aircraft.

According to Spiegel, the EU and NATO have reasons to be wary of such maneuvers. Russia used the previous "Zapad-2021" exercises to transfer weapons and equipment, which were subsequently used during the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Ukraine monitors Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025" - Zelenskyy

This year's training also partially takes place near the Polish border, despite statements by the Belarusian authorities about moving part of the activities deeper into the country. In response, NATO plans a series of its own exercises to demonstrate readiness for defense.

Particular concern was caused by the statement of the Minister of Defense of Belarus Viktor Khrenin about practicing scenarios with the use of nuclear weapons and testing a new Russian medium-range missile "Oreshnik". The Kremlin, however, insists that "Zapad-2025" is not directed against any state.

In Poland, however, it is believed that the drone invasion is not only a military act, but also a form of psychological pressure from Moscow. Warsaw has already closed its airspace on the eastern border and strengthened control with Belarus for the duration of the maneuvers. In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry called Poland's actions "confrontational" and accused its neighbors of artificially escalating the situation in Central Europe.

Recall

Poland completely closed traffic on the border with Belarus at midnight on September 12 due to the "Zapad-2025" military exercises, which, according to Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński, are clearly directed "against Poland and the European Union."

For national security reasons, in accordance with the resolution of the Polish government, air traffic will be restricted along the borders with Belarus and Ukraine: a complete ban on flights will be in effect.

Poland began redeploying military equipment to the border with Belarus. Morning footage shows columns of Polish military personnel and vehicles actively heading to the border.