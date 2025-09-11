Ukraine monitors Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025" - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is monitoring the progress of the Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025". They have actually already begun on the territory of Belarus, writes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Kyiv, reports UNN.

Details

"The Russian-Belarusian military exercises have actually already begun on the territory of Belarus. We are monitoring this in Ukraine. Our military is recording the movement of Russian equipment, the development of infrastructure," Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's drone attack on Poland could be part of joint exercises with Belarus.

"Joint exercises with the Russians have begun on the territory of Belarus, and this could be part, so to speak, of the exercise plan," Zelenskyy said, speaking about Russia's drone attack on Poland.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Poland assistance, training, and experience in shooting down Russian drones, including "Shaheds".