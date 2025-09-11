$41.210.09
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
12:15 PM • 1866 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 2734 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
11:02 AM • 4740 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 9578 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 11368 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
07:11 AM • 17315 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
September 11, 05:01 AM • 37796 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 44433 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 97420 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Ukraine monitors Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025" - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Ukraine is closely monitoring the Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025", which have already begun on the territory of Belarus. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that a Russian drone attack on Poland could be part of these exercises.

Ukraine monitors Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025" - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is monitoring the progress of the Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025". They have actually already begun on the territory of Belarus, writes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Kyiv, reports UNN.

Details

"The Russian-Belarusian military exercises have actually already begun on the territory of Belarus. We are monitoring this in Ukraine. Our military is recording the movement of Russian equipment, the development of infrastructure," Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's drone attack on Poland could be part of joint exercises with Belarus.

"Joint exercises with the Russians have begun on the territory of Belarus, and this could be part, so to speak, of the exercise plan," Zelenskyy said, speaking about Russia's drone attack on Poland.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Poland assistance, training, and experience in shooting down Russian drones, including "Shaheds".

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Alexander Stubb
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland