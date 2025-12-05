$42.180.02
German Bundestag approves new military service law amid Russian threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The German Bundestag has passed a new military service law that provides for a two-tier system with voluntary service and possible conscription. This is intended to increase the size of the Bundeswehr, as 18-year-old men will receive notices of readiness to serve.

German Bundestag approves new military service law amid Russian threat

The German Bundestag has approved a new law on military service. It aims to increase the size of the Bundeswehr amid strained relations with Russia, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

After months of heated debate, the new law was passed. It introduces a two-tier system: a more lucrative voluntary service aims to attract young recruits, but if recruitment is not sufficient, lawmakers can activate conscription based on needs.

18-year-old men and women will receive notices of readiness to serve, although only men are required to respond.

Germany's move is in line with a general European trend, as France, Italy and Belgium are expanding voluntary service, and the Nordic and Baltic countries are strengthening compulsory conscription in response to probable Russian aggression.

- the material says.

Recall

The Bundestag approved Germany's federal budget for 2026, providing for a record amount of financial support for Ukraine and strengthening the country's defense capabilities. Aid to Ukraine will amount to 11.5 billion euros.

Yevhen Ustimenko

