German far-right AfD MPs suspected of systematically transmitting military secrets to Russia

ukenru
09:56 PM • 8324 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 14796 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 06:18 PM • 17940 views
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
November 5, 05:06 PM • 21979 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 22067 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 31331 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 34739 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 22760 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 22749 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 34904 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Germany offers Afghans money to forgo resettlement in the countryNovember 5, 05:00 PM • 4408 views
New ambassadors from Great Britain, New Zealand, Chile, and Somalia have begun their work in UkraineVideoNovember 5, 05:29 PM • 3588 views
ATESH agents provided the Armed Forces of Ukraine with information about the location of a plant producing Russian Kalibr missiles.PhotoNovember 5, 05:52 PM • 7054 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved a program of payments of UAH 6,500 under the "Winter Support" program: who can receive fundsNovember 5, 06:05 PM • 4648 views
In a Finnish school, a Ukrainian student was forced to sing "Kalinka"01:33 AM • 2428 views
Publications
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 31331 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 34739 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 37717 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 45903 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concernsNovember 5, 10:32 AM • 34904 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Oleh Syniehubov
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 14921 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 16690 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 34037 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 38612 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 51928 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Boeing P-8 Poseidon
2C5 Giatsint-S

German far-right AfD MPs suspected of systematically transmitting military secrets to Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

The German Ministry of Defense and the military are concerned that MPs from the far-right AfD party may be using parliamentary inquiries to obtain strategically important information. They believe that some MPs are "deliberately processing questionnaires from Moscow" concerning the Bundeswehr's military capabilities and procurement schedules.

German far-right AfD MPs suspected of systematically transmitting military secrets to Russia

The German Ministry of Defense and high-ranking military officials express concern that deputies from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party may use parliamentary inquiries to obtain strategically important information. This is reported by Spiegel, citing its own sources in the German defense department, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, the ministry believes that some AfD deputies "deliberately process questionnaires from Moscow" concerning both specific military capabilities of the Bundeswehr and procurement schedules aimed at eliminating shortcomings in the army.

Spiegel reports that Thomas Revencamp, head of the Bundestag Defense Committee, expressed similar concerns.

It is quite clear that the AfD faction submits many systematically interconnected and very detailed requests regarding the military capabilities and shortcomings in the capabilities of the Bundeswehr.

- Revencamp told Spiegel.

According to him, given the cumulative nature of these requests and the degree of their detail, this cannot be "explained by a legitimate interest in issues aimed at parliamentary control over the government."

The goal here is to deliberately and systematically obtain military information of strategic importance from the German Ministry of Defense and the Bundeswehr, which would be very valuable to foreign states, especially Russia, which has been constantly intensifying espionage activities and hybrid attacks against Germany for many years.

- added Revencamp.

According to the publication, the AfD faction in the Bundestag is particularly interested in the topic of drones, protection against them, and critical infrastructure. In particular, deputies of this faction submitted a total of 27 requests about how many data centers the Ministry of Internal Affairs currently has and which of them have emergency power supply capable of functioning in crisis situations lasting several hours or days.

The AfD is also interested in the preparedness of other departments – digitalization, transport, finance, and defense – for potential cyberattacks.

- the post says.

It is noted that "detailed answers to such questions can be especially valuable for one person, namely Putin," at whose direction hackers have been stealing political and economic secrets in Germany for many years.

In Germany, a former aide to an AfD politician was sentenced to prison for spying for China30.09.25, 12:27 • 2797 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Alternative for Germany
Bundestag
Bundeswehr
Germany