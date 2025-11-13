Germany wants to reinstate medical examination for 18-year-old men and conscription by lottery - Bild

In Germany, there is a proposal to reinstate medical examinations for 18-year-old men and conscription by lottery. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

The ruling coalition in Germany wants to introduce a bill that will introduce a new concept into law, "Bedarfswehrpflicht" - conscription by necessity, which will be based on a lottery. In addition, the bill provides for a military medical examination for all 18-year-olds, and women can also undergo it voluntarily.

The first to be affected by the reform will be the male part of the 2008 generation - a mandatory medical commission will be introduced for them. All young men will receive a questionnaire titled "Interest in service: yes or no." The answer for men is mandatory.

Women will also receive this questionnaire - the Bundeswehr wants to know who they can count on in case of the restoration of full general conscription.

If there are not enough volunteers, the Bundestag will be able to launch a mechanism of forced conscription, which includes a lottery. The term of service in Germany is six months, three months of which is basic training. - the report says.

To stimulate recruitment into the German army, the authorities are ready to pay volunteers about 2,600 euros per month. Those who sign a contract for more than 12 months will receive the status of "fixed-term contract soldier" and a salary similar to that of professional military personnel, Bild reports.

