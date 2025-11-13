Germany wants to reinstate medical examination for 18-year-old men and conscription by lottery - Bild

$42.040.02
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM • 16221 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
07:35 AM • 22024 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 25944 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 28069 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 24554 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 20302 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 55008 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78668 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 72087 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
Popular news
Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters accused Angelina Jolie of ignorance over her trip to UkraineNovember 13, 03:24 AM • 37688 views
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 millionPhotoNovember 13, 06:58 AM • 13611 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?08:23 AM • 10957 views
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals detailsPhotoVideo09:06 AM • 11856 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 13661 views
Publications
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 13587 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 13908 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?08:23 AM • 11185 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 88824 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 107366 views
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 45831 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 46242 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 36654 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 75405 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 75271 views
Germany wants to reinstate medical examination for 18-year-old men and conscription by lottery - Bild

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

Germany is considering a draft law on conscription if necessary, which includes a mandatory medical examination for 18-year-old men. Women will also be able to undergo the examination, and volunteers are offered up to 2,600 euros per month.

Germany wants to reinstate medical examination for 18-year-old men and conscription by lottery - Bild

In Germany, there is a proposal to reinstate medical examinations for 18-year-old men and conscription by lottery. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

The ruling coalition in Germany wants to introduce a bill that will introduce a new concept into law, "Bedarfswehrpflicht" - conscription by necessity, which will be based on a lottery. In addition, the bill provides for a military medical examination for all 18-year-olds, and women can also undergo it voluntarily.

The first to be affected by the reform will be the male part of the 2008 generation - a mandatory medical commission will be introduced for them. All young men will receive a questionnaire titled "Interest in service: yes or no." The answer for men is mandatory.

Women will also receive this questionnaire - the Bundeswehr wants to know who they can count on in case of the restoration of full general conscription.

If there are not enough volunteers, the Bundestag will be able to launch a mechanism of forced conscription, which includes a lottery. The term of service in Germany is six months, three months of which is basic training.

- the report says.

To stimulate recruitment into the German army, the authorities are ready to pay volunteers about 2,600 euros per month. Those who sign a contract for more than 12 months will receive the status of "fixed-term contract soldier" and a salary similar to that of professional military personnel, Bild reports.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the German government plans to spend 19 billion euros on clothing and equipment for soldiers and 7.5 billion euros on armored vehicles by 2034-2037.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Mobilization
Bundestag
Bundeswehr
Bild
Germany