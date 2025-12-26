The head of the European People's Party, Manfred Weber, advocated for the deployment of European troops in Ukraine under common European symbols: this includes Bundeswehr soldiers - the German army. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

According to him, if Europe is serious about a peacekeeping mission, Germany cannot stand aside. Weber also criticized a scenario in which peace in Ukraine would be ensured exclusively by American troops.

I want to see soldiers with a European flag on their uniforms, who, together with our Ukrainian friends, ensure peace - said Manfred Weber.

He added that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not ready for peace.

Putin is leading us by the nose. He sits in the Kremlin and rejoices at how the West argues and splits - added the politician.

According to Weber, "it is not a solution if US President Donald Trump guarantees peace only with American soldiers."

Recall

A number of US senators issued a joint statement condemning Russia's attacks on Ukraine on Christmas. They emphasized that Vladimir Putin is a ruthless killer who is not interested in peace and cannot be trusted.