Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

European troops must be deployed in Ukraine - EPP leader Weber

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Manfred Weber, leader of the European People's Party, advocated for the deployment of European troops, including the Bundeswehr, in Ukraine under European symbols. He criticized the scenario where peace would be exclusively ensured by American troops and noted that Putin is not ready for peace.

European troops must be deployed in Ukraine - EPP leader Weber

The head of the European People's Party, Manfred Weber, advocated for the deployment of European troops in Ukraine under common European symbols: this includes Bundeswehr soldiers - the German army. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

According to him, if Europe is serious about a peacekeeping mission, Germany cannot stand aside. Weber also criticized a scenario in which peace in Ukraine would be ensured exclusively by American troops.

I want to see soldiers with a European flag on their uniforms, who, together with our Ukrainian friends, ensure peace

- said Manfred Weber.

He added that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not ready for peace.

Putin is leading us by the nose. He sits in the Kremlin and rejoices at how the West argues and splits 

- added the politician.

According to Weber, "it is not a solution if US President Donald Trump guarantees peace only with American soldiers."

Recall

A number of US senators issued a joint statement condemning Russia's attacks on Ukraine on Christmas. They emphasized that Vladimir Putin is a ruthless killer who is not interested in peace and cannot be trusted.

Yevhen Ustimenko

