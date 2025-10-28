$42.070.07
German Chancellor Merz's rating drops to a record low – poll results

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

The popularity of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has fallen to 25%, a record low since the government was formed. This comes amid growing dissatisfaction with migration policy and deteriorating economic expectations in Germany.

German Chancellor Merz's rating drops to a record low – poll results

The popularity of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has reached an all-time low, according to the results of the new RTL/ntv trend barometer. Only 25% of respondents are satisfied with his work, while 72% express dissatisfaction – these are record figures since the government was formed in May. This is stated in the NTV material, writes UNN.

Details

Merz himself attributes the decline in support to the consequences of unregulated migration and the issue of security in cities. At the same time, society reacts ambiguously to his statements: 46% consider the problem important, and 50% consider other issues a priority. This is especially acutely felt among voters of the CDU/CSU and AfD parties, who support the emphasis on the "urban landscape", while supporters of the SPD, Greens and Left Party take this less seriously.

Merz: After Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump, Europe will support the next steps towards peace18.10.25, 00:21 • 3925 views

In the RTL/ntv trend barometer, if the Bundestag elections were held this week, the results could look like this: the AfD party would get 26% (previously 20.8%), CDU/CSU 25% (previously 28.5%), SPD 13% (16.4%), Left Party 12% (8.8%), Greens 12% (11.6%), BSW 4%, FDP 3%, other parties – 6%. Despite a small increase of 1 point for the CDU/CSU, the Chancellor's party is still behind the AfD and does not have its own majority together with the SPD.

The debates about the "urban landscape" and the consequences of migration did not benefit Merz: among supporters of the CDU/CSU coalition parties, only 72% are satisfied with his work, while among SPD supporters, this figure is only 27%. Among voters of opposition parties, dissatisfaction reaches 85–97%.

Germany prepares for massive rearmament: €377 billion plan to make Bundeswehr Europe's most powerful army – Politico27.10.25, 15:18 • 3178 views

Experts note that the decline in Merz's popularity is accompanied by an increase in support for the AfD and a partial strengthening of the positions of the Left Party and the Greens, which indicates the fragmentation of Germany's political landscape and growing uncertainty among citizens.

The low ratings of the ruling coalition and the chancellor are probably not only related to the debates about the "urban landscape": economic expectations have again fallen sharply. The share of those who expect the economic situation in Germany to worsen increased by 5 points to 66 percent. The share of those who expect an improvement decreased by 3 points to 14 percent. 19 percent expect the situation to remain unchanged, which is 2 points less than last week 

– stated in the NTV material.

Zelenskyy spoke with Merz: what was discussed11.10.25, 04:39 • 15766 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
