Zelenskyy spoke with Merz: what was discussed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The head of state reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

According to him, the conversation, in particular, concerned new attacks by Russian invaders on Ukraine.

We highly appreciate the solidarity and support from Germany. Today (October 10 - ed.) Russia launched a terrorist attack on Ukraine, on our energy infrastructure. It used hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles - Zelenskyy wrote.

He emphasized that Germany has made a great contribution to protecting the lives of Ukrainians.

Once again, I thanked for the joint decision with Norway to supply us with two additional Patriot systems. We discussed Russian intentions and our common ability to defend ourselves and to be defended - the President stated.

He added that he and Merz also discussed their contacts with partners, joint work within the coalition of the willing, and the PURL initiative.

"Germany has already made its contribution, and we are grateful for that. We agreed to work on expanding the program and involving other countries in it," Zelenskyy summarized.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer about new attacks by Russian invaders on Ukraine. In addition, they discussed Britain's participation in the PURL program.

