Putin launched a massive attack on Ukraine while the world is focused on the Middle East - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 846 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin launched a massive attack on Ukraine while most world leaders are focused on establishing peace in the Middle East. Zelenskyy emphasized that this is a new record of Russian perfidy.

Putin launched a massive attack on Ukraine while the world is focused on the Middle East - Zelenskyy

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin launched a massive attack on Ukraine when most world leaders are focused on establishing peace in the Middle East. This is a new record of his baseness. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

Putin is taking advantage of the moment when the world is almost entirely focused on the possibility of establishing peace in the Middle East. Most states, all key leaders have focused their attention on what is happening there. This is truly a chance to establish peace after so many victims in this region. This is a new record of Russia's baseness – to intensify the terrorist attack at such a moment.

- Zelenskyy noted.

Our task is to respond to the enemy: Zelenskyy on the blackout in Moscow10.10.25, 21:35 • 1612 views

Addition

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine must respond after Russia's shelling of energy infrastructure.

Our task after the strikes is to respond to the enemy. Our task, first of all, is to defend ourselves. What we saw today, what they did – they accumulated. They understood what they would do. They waited for rain, fog, clearly understanding that rain hinders anyone from working more broadly, from using aviation. That is, they know what they are doing, and we know what we are doing.

- said Zelenskyy.

Add

As reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, Kyiv experienced one of the most difficult attacks in terms of consequences. However, the enemy does not stop, and a new attack is predicted in the coming days.

The mayor urged to stock up on water, prepare a first aid kit, a set of food products, and charge autonomous power devices.

Pavlo Zinchenko

