Our task is to respond to the enemy: Zelenskyy on the blackout in Moscow

Ukraine must respond after Russia's shelling of energy infrastructure. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, UNN reports.

Our task after the strikes is to respond to the enemy. Our task, first of all, is to defend ourselves. What we saw today, what they did - they accumulated. They understood what they would do. They waited for rain, fog, clearly understanding that rain prevents anyone from working more broadly, from using aviation. That is, they know what they are doing, and we know what we are doing. - said Zelenskyy.

Energy workers managed to restore some of the equipment damaged during the night attack. Thanks to this, the process of supplying power to consumers on the Left Bank of Kyiv continues.

As reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, Kyiv has experienced one of the most difficult attacks in terms of consequences. However, the enemy does not stop, and a new attack is predicted in the coming days.

The mayor urged to stock up on water, prepare a first aid kit, a set of food products, and charge autonomous power devices.