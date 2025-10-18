Merz: After Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump, Europe will support the next steps towards peace

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz assured that Ukraine has the full support of Europe on the path to peace and that the most important thing now is to create a realistic peace plan. He wrote about this on his X after the meeting between Zelenskyy and American leader Donald Trump, writes UNN.

Details

President Zelenskyy has the full support of Germany and European friends on the path to peace. After his meeting with President Trump, we coordinated and will support the next steps. Ukraine now needs a peace plan - Merz wrote.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held telephone conversations with European leaders after meeting with US President Donald Trump.

According to the president, among the participants in the conversation were: Ursula von der Leyen, António Costa, Alexander Stubb, the Prime Minister of Norway, Keir Starmer, Meloni, NATO Secretary General Rutte, and Tusk.