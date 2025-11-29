Germany records a record number of drone sightings over military bases

In October, Germany recorded a record number of drone sightings over military facilities. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

The Bundeswehr has critical infrastructure. Currently, the naval component among all branches of service has been primarily affected. - said Thorsten Aktmann, Vice President of Bundeswehr Military Intelligence (BAMAD).

He did not disclose specific figures or reasons for the apparent focus on naval facilities.

Previously, drones were more frequently spotted over army and air bases, including those where Ukrainian military personnel are being trained. In January, German police launched an investigation into suspicious incidents related to Russian intelligence activities after drones were seen over several military bases in Bavaria.

"Germany has the largest Western fleet in the Baltic region. The Wilhelmshaven naval base on the North Sea is the largest Bundeswehr garrison base. It also handles fleet repair and maintenance and is key for operations in the North and Baltic Seas," the report states.

Recall

The German Chancellor's Cabinet approved a law allowing the Bundeswehr to shoot down unknown drones suspected of spying on military bases and industrial facilities. The military will be able to use force against UAVs at the request of local police, using weapons or jammers.

Germany invests €100 million in drone defense technologies