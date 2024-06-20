$41.340.03
Rheinmetall received a record order for 155-mm artillery ammunition: Ukraine is among the recipient countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21299 views

Rheinmetall has received a record 8.5 billion euro framework contract from Germany for the supply of 155-mm artillery ammunition, primarily to replenish the Bundeswehr's reserves and support Ukraine, the Netherlands, Estonia and Denmark, with deliveries starting in early 2025.

Rheinmetall received a record order for 155-mm artillery ammunition: Ukraine is among the recipient countries

The German arms concern Rheinmetall received a framework contract for the supply of 155-mm artillery ammunition for the Bundeswehr with a total value of up to 8.5 billion euros, which it announced on June 20, calling the order "the largest in the company's history," writes UNN.

Rheinmetall indicated the recipient countries, including Ukraine, the Netherlands, Estonia and Denmark.

Details

"Dusseldorf technology group Rheinmetall has received a framework contract from the Bundeswehr, which includes the supply of 155-mm artillery ammunition with a total value of up to 8.5 billion euros," the report says.

It is noted that the existing framework agreement was significantly expanded. "The order is primarily intended to increase the reserves of the Bundeswehr and its allies, as well as support Ukraine in its defense campaign," the concern said.

Deliveries, as indicated, are scheduled to begin in early 2025. "The main buyer will be Germany, which will provide part of the supply to Ukraine. Partner countries the Netherlands, Estonia and Denmark are also participating in the order," the report says.

"We are pleased with the largest order in our company's recent history," said Rheinmetall AG CEO Armin Papperger.

Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetall open first joint production site in Ukraine11.06.24, 08:40 • 22676 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
Bundeswehr
Rheinmetal
Denmark
Germany
Netherlands
Estonia
Ukraine
