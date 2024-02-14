Another Ukrainian teenager attacked on racial grounds in Germany

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 16548 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 108549 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 116313 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158886 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161831 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 260801 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175921 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166659 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148513 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232180 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 60996 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 69224 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 68264 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 47740 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 59770 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 260801 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 232180 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217783 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 243315 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229744 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 108549 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 84431 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 89444 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115123 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115919 views
Another Ukrainian teenager attacked on racial grounds in Germany

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32027 views

A 15-year-old Ukrainian teenager suffered severe head injuries after he was attacked and hit in the head with an unknown object by someone who insulted him because of his nationality at a facility in the German city of Mettmann near Düsseldorf.

A 15-year-old teenager from Ukraine was attacked in the German city of Mettmann near Dusseldorf. The boy suffered severe head injuries. This was reported by DPA, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on Saturday, February 10. One of the visitors of the institution began insulting the teenager, and then attacked him and hit him on the head with an unknown object. The attacker then fled the scene.

It is specified that the incident will be investigated by the Düsseldorf State Security Service.

Recall

Earlier in Germany , 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov was stabbed to death. According to the Kyiv Basketball Federation, unidentified persons with knives attacked the athlete and his friend Artem Kozachenko "simply because they are Ukrainians.

Killer of 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player detained in Germany12.02.24, 12:01 • 32043 views

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
diusseldorfDüsseldorf
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising