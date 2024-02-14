Another Ukrainian teenager attacked on racial grounds in Germany

A 15-year-old teenager from Ukraine was attacked in the German city of Mettmann near Dusseldorf. The boy suffered severe head injuries. This was reported by DPA, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on Saturday, February 10. One of the visitors of the institution began insulting the teenager, and then attacked him and hit him on the head with an unknown object. The attacker then fled the scene.

It is specified that the incident will be investigated by the Düsseldorf State Security Service.

Recall

Earlier in Germany , 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov was stabbed to death. According to the Kyiv Basketball Federation, unidentified persons with knives attacked the athlete and his friend Artem Kozachenko "simply because they are Ukrainians.

