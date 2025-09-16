$41.230.05
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 10100 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 7058 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 12886 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 16476 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 12360 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 25408 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
06:54 AM • 22638 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 56878 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 66489 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Publications
Exclusives
Decisive match: Ukrainian volleyball team will fight world champions for a playoff spot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The Ukrainian volleyball team is currently third in their group at the 2025 World Championship with three points. To advance to the playoffs, the Ukrainians need to defeat the reigning world champions, the Italian national team.

Decisive match: Ukrainian volleyball team will fight world champions for a playoff spot

The Ukrainian national volleyball team finished third in their group at the 2025 World Championship, having three points. To advance to the tournament's playoffs, Ukrainians must win their match against the reigning world champions, the Italian national team. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the national volleyball team achieved its best result since Ukraine's independence in 2022, reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament. Now there are chances to advance to the playoffs.

After an opening loss to Belgium (0:3), in the second round, the Ukrainians rallied and confidently defeated the Algerian national team 3:0 (25:17, 25:12, 25:11), securing their first victory in this year's championship. After two rounds, Ukraine ranks third in the group with three points — the same as the Italian and Belgian teams, who have not yet played each other.

- stated in the message.

At the same time, in the final round of the group stage, the Ukrainians will face the reigning world champions, the Italian national team. To maintain their chances of advancing to the playoffs, the Ukrainian national team must win.

The match will take place on September 18 at 4:30 PM Kyiv time.

- noted the NOC.

Recall

Recently, the Ukrainian women's beach volleyball team — Maryna Hladun and Tetiana Lazarenko — won historic gold at the European Championship in Düsseldorf. The Ukrainians defeated the French pair Clemence Vieira and Aline Chamereau with a score of 2:1.

And the Ukrainian national volleyball team won against the Netherlands with a score of 3:2, securing their place in the Nations League for the next season.

Lilia Podolyak

Sports
Düsseldorf
Algeria
Belgium
Italy
Netherlands
Ukraine