Decisive match: Ukrainian volleyball team will fight world champions for a playoff spot

The Ukrainian national volleyball team finished third in their group at the 2025 World Championship, having three points. To advance to the tournament's playoffs, Ukrainians must win their match against the reigning world champions, the Italian national team. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the national volleyball team achieved its best result since Ukraine's independence in 2022, reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament. Now there are chances to advance to the playoffs.

After an opening loss to Belgium (0:3), in the second round, the Ukrainians rallied and confidently defeated the Algerian national team 3:0 (25:17, 25:12, 25:11), securing their first victory in this year's championship. After two rounds, Ukraine ranks third in the group with three points — the same as the Italian and Belgian teams, who have not yet played each other. - stated in the message.

At the same time, in the final round of the group stage, the Ukrainians will face the reigning world champions, the Italian national team. To maintain their chances of advancing to the playoffs, the Ukrainian national team must win.

The match will take place on September 18 at 4:30 PM Kyiv time. - noted the NOC.

Recall

Recently, the Ukrainian women's beach volleyball team — Maryna Hladun and Tetiana Lazarenko — won historic gold at the European Championship in Düsseldorf. The Ukrainians defeated the French pair Clemence Vieira and Aline Chamereau with a score of 2:1.

And the Ukrainian national volleyball team won against the Netherlands with a score of 3:2, securing their place in the Nations League for the next season.