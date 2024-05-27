German ex-military man convicted of spying for russia

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 71488 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139243 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144333 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238358 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171576 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163536 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147839 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219294 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112944 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205870 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

German ex-military man convicted of spying for russia

German ex-military man convicted of spying for russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18196 views

A former German army officer has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for spying for Russian intelligence services by passing classified military information.

A former officer of the German army sentenced to three and a half years in prison for espionage for the Russian secret service. This is reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

The highest regional court in Düsseldorf has found 54-year-old Thomas H, a former German officer, guilty of spying for Russia - he was sentenced to three years in prison for passing classified military information.

The defendant was arrested in Koblenz, Germany, in August 2023. Since May 2023, the captain had, on his own initiative, forwarded information about his work in the procurement department of the Bundeswehr in Koblenz to the Russian Consulate General in Bonn and the Russian Embassy in Berlin and offered them cooperation.

Federal prosecutors accused him of “almost heartily offering himself to Russia” to give the Russian military an advantage. In doing so, he gave away information of military significance. Prosecutors accused him of photographing old training documents on munitions systems and aircraft technology and then dropping the materials into the mailbox of the Russian consulate in Bonn.

WP: Austrian spy scandal exposes Russian operations across Europe09.04.2024, 03:52 • 51692 views

In court, the man pleaded guilty: according to him, he was driven by fear of a nuclear escalation of the war against Ukraine. "This is the biggest mistake I've made in my life." Depression caused by chronic overwork allegedly impaired his rational thinking.

Recall

Earlier UNN reported that former German intelligence officer Carsten L. denies charges of espionage in favor of russia and receiving money for handing over German state secrets to an occupying country.

Three suspects arrested in Germany for spying for China22.04.2024, 12:19 • 46238 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Contact us about advertising