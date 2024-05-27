German ex-military man convicted of spying for russia

A former officer of the German army sentenced to three and a half years in prison for espionage for the Russian secret service. This is reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

The highest regional court in Düsseldorf has found 54-year-old Thomas H, a former German officer, guilty of spying for Russia - he was sentenced to three years in prison for passing classified military information.

The defendant was arrested in Koblenz, Germany, in August 2023. Since May 2023, the captain had, on his own initiative, forwarded information about his work in the procurement department of the Bundeswehr in Koblenz to the Russian Consulate General in Bonn and the Russian Embassy in Berlin and offered them cooperation.

Federal prosecutors accused him of “almost heartily offering himself to Russia” to give the Russian military an advantage. In doing so, he gave away information of military significance. Prosecutors accused him of photographing old training documents on munitions systems and aircraft technology and then dropping the materials into the mailbox of the Russian consulate in Bonn.

In court, the man pleaded guilty: according to him, he was driven by fear of a nuclear escalation of the war against Ukraine. "This is the biggest mistake I've made in my life." Depression caused by chronic overwork allegedly impaired his rational thinking.

