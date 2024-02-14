A 15-year-old boy from Ukraine was beaten in Germany. The Foreign Ministry says the teenager is being provided with consular assistance

A 15-year-old boy from Ukraine was beaten in Germany. He suffered severe head injuries. The Consulate General in Düsseldorf is dealing with this case and providing assistance. This was reported to UNN by Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko.

"The Consulate General in Düsseldorf is dealing with this case. It is providing consular assistance to the victim," Nikolenko said.

Context

According to DW, a 15-year-old boy from Ukraine was beaten in Germany on the grounds of xenophobia.

A 15-year-old Ukrainian boy suffered severe head injuries and was taken to the hospital, his life is out of danger.

The incident occurred in the diner on the evening of February 10, but the police reported it later. The search for the attacker continues.

According to the police, the unidentified man "made xenophobic remarks" about the teenager from Ukraine, then hit him in the head with an unidentified object and fled.

Addendum

In Germany, 17-year-old basketball player Vladimir Yermakov was killed. He and his friend Artem Kozachenko were attacked for being Ukrainian.