A 15-year-old boy from Ukraine was beaten in Germany. The Foreign Ministry says the teenager is being provided with consular assistance

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 106049 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114682 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157280 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160509 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 258452 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175596 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166488 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148483 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230657 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113123 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

A 15-year-old boy from Ukraine was beaten in Germany. The Foreign Ministry says the teenager is being provided with consular assistance

A 15-year-old boy from Ukraine was beaten in Germany. The Foreign Ministry says the teenager is being provided with consular assistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22439 views

A 15-year-old Ukrainian boy suffered severe head injuries after being beaten in a xenophobic attack in Germany, and the Consulate General in Düsseldorf is providing consular assistance to the victim.

A 15-year-old boy from Ukraine was beaten in Germany. He suffered severe head injuries. The Consulate General in Düsseldorf is dealing with this case and providing assistance. This was reported to UNN by Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko.

"The Consulate General in Düsseldorf is dealing with this case. It is providing consular assistance to the victim," Nikolenko said.

Context

According to DW, a 15-year-old boy from Ukraine was beaten in Germany on the grounds of xenophobia.

A 15-year-old Ukrainian boy suffered severe head injuries and was taken to the hospital, his life is out of danger.

The incident occurred in the diner on the evening of February 10, but the police reported it later. The search for the attacker continues.

According to the police, the unidentified man "made xenophobic remarks" about the teenager from Ukraine, then hit him in the head with an unidentified object and fled.

Addendum

In Germany, 17-year-old basketball player Vladimir Yermakov was killed. He and his friend Artem Kozachenko were attacked for being Ukrainian.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
deutsche-welleDeutsche Welle
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
diusseldorfDüsseldorf
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

