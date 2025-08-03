In Germany, train traffic was disrupted for the third time in a week due to cable arson

In Germany, near the Webau station, close to the city of Hohenmölsen in the eastern federal state of Saxony-Anhalt, the third cable arson on a railway line has been discovered. This was reported by DW, citing the German concern Deutsche Bahn, writes UNN.

Details

The incident involving cable arson became known on Saturday, August 2. As noted by the police, this fire was also an intentional arson.

Railway service in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) has been restored, but the investigation into the incident is ongoing. The NRW section accounts for 700 to 800 intercity trips per day, many of which were canceled.

Addition

On Thursday, it became known that a fire damaged cables in a cable duct near Düsseldorf. A train driver noticed smoke and raised the alarm.

The second case of damage was discovered during an inspection of the site on Friday, approximately two kilometers from the location of the previous fire.

In Germany, a Bundeswehr aircraft crashed into a river: two people died, one more is considered missing