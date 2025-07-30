In Germany, a Bundeswehr aircraft crashed into a river: two people died, one more is considered missing

Two people died in Germany as a result of a German Armed Forces helicopter crash. This was reported by Spiegel, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the helicopter crashed into the Mulde River near Grimma in Saxony. It was used for a training flight.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius visited the crash site to assess the situation. Pistorius later reported that two bodies had been found, and one person was still considered missing. The Air Force, which rented the helicopter for Bundeswehr pilot training, will continue the search for the missing person. - the report says.

It is also indicated that the Bundeswehr declared a closed military zone at the crash site.

