In Germany, a Bundeswehr aircraft crashed into a river: two people died, one more is considered missing

July 29, 08:14 PM • 10862 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 20304 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 21993 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM • 30831 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 40730 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 61831 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 137652 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
July 29, 09:21 AM • 56966 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains detailsPhoto
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 71002 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 183571 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
Zelenskyy discussed strengthening air defense and joint drone production with Canadian Prime MinisterJuly 29, 05:46 PM • 5840 views
Restore before heating season: priority measures for energy facility restoration agreed in Sumy regionJuly 29, 05:59 PM • 2936 views
The Cabinet of Ministers plans to raise UAH 400 billion to finance the security and defense sector - SvyrydenkoJuly 29, 06:07 PM • 2558 views
Another 400 million euros for drones: Zelenskyy announced that agreements with partners are already being finalizedJuly 29, 06:15 PM • 3544 views
Increased radiation levels recorded in Zaporizhzhia - AndriushchenkoVideoJuly 29, 06:25 PM • 8206 views
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plantPhotoJuly 29, 12:38 PM • 106451 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 137652 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepareJuly 29, 06:30 AM • 183571 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 232766 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsPhotoJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 194076 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
France
Israel
United Kingdom
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 137448 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 189387 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 123891 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConVideoJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 118783 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 111274 views
Shahed-136
YouTube
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Financial Times
Airbus A320 series

In Germany, a Bundeswehr aircraft crashed into a river: two people died, one more is considered missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1646 views

A Bundeswehr helicopter crashed into the Mulde River in Germany, killing two people. The Minister of Defense visited the crash site, and the search for one person is ongoing.

In Germany, a Bundeswehr aircraft crashed into a river: two people died, one more is considered missing

Two people died in Germany as a result of a German Armed Forces helicopter crash. This was reported by Spiegel, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the helicopter crashed into the Mulde River near Grimma in Saxony. It was used for a training flight.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius visited the crash site to assess the situation. Pistorius later reported that two bodies had been found, and one person was still considered missing. The Air Force, which rented the helicopter for Bundeswehr pilot training, will continue the search for the missing person.

- the report says.

It is also indicated that the Bundeswehr declared a closed military zone at the crash site.

Recall

In early July, a Flixbus tourist bus traveling from Copenhagen to Vienna overturned on the A19 highway in Germany. As a result of the accident, 23 people were injured, including four Ukrainian citizens.

Plane crash in Bangladesh: over 30 people killed22.07.25, 14:23 • 3787 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Bundeswehr
Boris Pistorius
Germany