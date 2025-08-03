Ukraine's women's team is the first gold medalist of the European Beach Volleyball Championship

In the final match of the European Championship, the Ukrainian pair Maryna Hladun and Tetiana Lazarenko defeated the Frenchwomen Clémence Vieira and Aline Chamereau.

UNN reports with reference to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine channel.

Details

Ukraine won a historic gold medal at the European Beach Volleyball Championship. Maryna Hladun and Tetiana Lazarenko, on the court in Düsseldorf, Germany, defeated the French duo — athletes Clémence Vieira and Aline Chamereau.

The victory was not easy: the first set was lost to the French opponents (21:23). But the Ukrainian girls did not give up and managed to snatch victory in the next two sets — 21:18, 16:14.

Recall

