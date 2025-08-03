Ukraine's women's team is the first gold medalist of the European Beach Volleyball Championship

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 57700 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 98137 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 64179 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 126215 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 291499 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 254992 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 125503 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 110800 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 206806 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76831 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.1m/s
40%
750mm
Popular news
RF is not interested in compromise without Ukraine's capitulation - ISWAugust 3, 04:28 AM • 28926 views
Ukraine to be covered by rains on August 3: where to expect thunderstorms and heatPhotoAugust 3, 04:36 AM • 25421 views
The GUR obtained secret documentation on Russia's newest nuclear submarine "Knyaz Pozharsky"August 3, 07:32 AM • 25320 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 36055 views
British Foreign Minister admitted feeling guilty over Zelenskyy-Trump quarrel09:08 AM • 9594 views
Publications
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 36440 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 57719 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 291526 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 153072 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 255018 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Lammy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
United Kingdom
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 98143 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 64944 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 103462 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 119024 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 193601 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
FAB-250
The New York Times
Fox News
The Guardian

Ukraine's women's team is the first gold medalist of the European Beach Volleyball Championship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Ukraine's women's beach volleyball team, Maryna Hladun and Tetiana Lazarenko, won historic gold at the European Championship in Düsseldorf. The Ukrainians defeated the French duo Clemence Vieira and Aline Chamereau with a score of 2:1.

Ukraine's women's team is the first gold medalist of the European Beach Volleyball Championship

In the final match of the European Championship, the Ukrainian pair Maryna Hladun and Tetiana Lazarenko defeated the Frenchwomen Clémence Vieira and Aline Chamereau.

UNN reports with reference to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine channel.

Details

Ukraine won a historic gold medal at the European Beach Volleyball Championship. Maryna Hladun and Tetiana Lazarenko, on the court in Düsseldorf, Germany, defeated the French duo — athletes Clémence Vieira and Aline Chamereau.

The victory was not easy: the first set was lost to the French opponents (21:23). But the Ukrainian girls did not give up and managed to snatch victory in the next two sets — 21:18, 16:14.

Recall

The Ukrainian national volleyball team defeated the Netherlands 3:2, securing their place in the Nations League for the next season.

The Ukrainian women's foil fencing team defeated the "neutral team" of Russians with a score of 45:36 at the World Championship in Tbilisi.

Elina Svitolina defeated Kamilla Rakhimova at the WTA 1000 tournament in Canada. The Ukrainian tennis player advanced to the third round, where she will face Anna Kalinskaya.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
Düsseldorf
France
Ukraine