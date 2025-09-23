Important Cologne-Düsseldorf railway line paralyzed due to sabotage - Welt

On September 22, a vital north-south railway line between Cologne and Düsseldorf suffered significant damage due to the deliberate cutting of underground cables. Police classify the incident as an act of sabotage, and a possible political motive is not ruled out. This is reported by UNN with reference to Welt newspaper.

Details

Unknown individuals opened a cable shaft overnight and cut all cables with a cutting grinder. The damage paralyzed a signal box in Leverkusen, causing widespread disruptions on the route.

At least two damaged cable sections have been found, and restoration work is more extensive than expected. Due to the incident, train traffic was rerouted, and passengers were served by buses in some sections. Criminal police are conducting an investigation at the scene, collecting evidence.



