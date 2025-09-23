Important Cologne-Düsseldorf railway line paralyzed due to sabotage - Welt

$41.250.00
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
05:45 PM • 13255 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 22122 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 27237 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 40125 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 54643 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 52209 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 27645 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 49397 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 24803 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Tags
Authors
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 38501 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?

Exclusive

September 22, 11:25 AM • 40126 views
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 40126 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 54645 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 52211 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 49399 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 38501 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 20656 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 37279 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 87843 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 110400 views
Important Cologne-Düsseldorf railway line paralyzed due to sabotage - Welt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

On September 22, the railway line between Cologne and Düsseldorf was damaged due to the deliberate cutting of underground cables. The police are investigating the incident as sabotage, not ruling out political motives.

Important Cologne-Düsseldorf railway line paralyzed due to sabotage - Welt

On September 22, a vital north-south railway line between Cologne and Düsseldorf suffered significant damage due to the deliberate cutting of underground cables. Police classify the incident as an act of sabotage, and a possible political motive is not ruled out. This is reported by UNN with reference to Welt newspaper.

Details

Unknown individuals opened a cable shaft overnight and cut all cables with a cutting grinder. The damage paralyzed a signal box in Leverkusen, causing widespread disruptions on the route.

At least two damaged cable sections have been found, and restoration work is more extensive than expected. Due to the incident, train traffic was rerouted, and passengers were served by buses in some sections. Criminal police are conducting an investigation at the scene, collecting evidence. 

Recall

In Germany, there has been a sharp increase in requests for the construction of private bunkers due to fears of war with Russia. Companies and landlords are also actively ordering shelters for their employees.

As Bild notes, Germans are worried that Russian leader Vladimir Putin could start a war with NATO, which is why there is a real "bunker boom" in the country.

Veronika Marchenko

News of the World
Vladimir Putin
Bild
NATO
Düsseldorf
Germany