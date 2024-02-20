The second Ukrainian basketball player, Artem Kozachenko, who was attacked in Germany, died in hospital

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101364 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111596 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154220 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157854 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254207 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174941 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166044 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148437 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227985 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 44182 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 26682 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 31656 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 37679 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 35033 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254207 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227985 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213822 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239464 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226073 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101364 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71751 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78293 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113659 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114521 views
The second Ukrainian basketball player, Artem Kozachenko, who was attacked in Germany, died in hospital

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31209 views

Ukrainian basketball player Artem Kozachenko, who was seriously injured in an armed attack in Germany that killed his teammate, has died in hospital from his injuries.

18-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Artem Kozachenko, who was the victim of an armed attack in Germany, died in hospital. This was reported by the ART Giants club, for which Kozachenko played, UNN reports.

"After the tragic act of violence in Oberhausen almost a week ago, which left two NBL players from our ART Giants dead and Vladimir Yermakov dead, his teammate and compatriot Artem Kozachenko also died in hospital from serious injuries," the statement reads.

In a statement, the club said that Artem was in intensive care at the hospital. Unfortunately, over the past few days, his condition has deteriorated so sharply that doctors could do nothing for him.

"In these still difficult hours, we are trying to cope with yet another shocking news and unite as a club. To Artem and Vova, we will remember you forever..." the statement reads.

On February 10, while returning from Düsseldorf, Germany, a terrible tragedy occurred at a bus stop on Willy-Brandt-Platz in Oberhausen: two Ukrainian basketball players of the ART Giants youth team were attacked by unknown persons and stabbed numerous times.

17-year-old Vladimir Yermakov died immediately, while his friend Artem Kozachenko was in intensive care. Initially, it was reported that after a series of surgeries he was in a serious but stable condition, but in recent days the Ukrainian's condition deteriorated and doctors were unable to save him.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Sports
diusseldorfDüsseldorf
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy

Contact us about advertising