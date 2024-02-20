The second Ukrainian basketball player, Artem Kozachenko, who was attacked in Germany, died in hospital

18-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Artem Kozachenko, who was the victim of an armed attack in Germany, died in hospital. This was reported by the ART Giants club, for which Kozachenko played, UNN reports.

"After the tragic act of violence in Oberhausen almost a week ago, which left two NBL players from our ART Giants dead and Vladimir Yermakov dead, his teammate and compatriot Artem Kozachenko also died in hospital from serious injuries," the statement reads.

In a statement, the club said that Artem was in intensive care at the hospital. Unfortunately, over the past few days, his condition has deteriorated so sharply that doctors could do nothing for him.

"In these still difficult hours, we are trying to cope with yet another shocking news and unite as a club. To Artem and Vova, we will remember you forever..." the statement reads.

On February 10, while returning from Düsseldorf, Germany, a terrible tragedy occurred at a bus stop on Willy-Brandt-Platz in Oberhausen: two Ukrainian basketball players of the ART Giants youth team were attacked by unknown persons and stabbed numerous times.

17-year-old Vladimir Yermakov died immediately, while his friend Artem Kozachenko was in intensive care. Initially, it was reported that after a series of surgeries he was in a serious but stable condition, but in recent days the Ukrainian's condition deteriorated and doctors were unable to save him.