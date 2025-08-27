Sharks may be losing teeth due to ocean acidification - study

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
07:59 AM • 3622 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM • 8768 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 15153 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 86470 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 59004 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 128269 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 146250 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 147708 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 58318 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 153782 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.8m/s
44%
751mm
Popular news
Gauleiter of occupied Kherson region reported to Putin about "economic growth" (video)PhotoVideoAugust 26, 10:43 PM • 11562 views
Witkoff to meet with Ukrainian representatives in New York this week - ReutersAugust 26, 11:58 PM • 15021 views
AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupiedAugust 27, 02:20 AM • 15208 views
Portrait stolen by Nazis over 80 years ago found on realtor's website in Argentina03:18 AM • 13024 views
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machine05:54 AM • 8676 views
Publications
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips07:35 AM • 8798 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 51086 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 49084 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 128281 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 147715 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Narendra Modi
Darren Aronofsky
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Germany
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 1604 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 14853 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the yearAugust 26, 01:17 PM • 65423 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 116482 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 138507 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
United States dollar
Ammunition
Hryvnia

Sharks may be losing teeth due to ocean acidification - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 752 views

German scientists have discovered that ocean acidification makes shark teeth brittle, threatening their ability to hunt. This could have a significant impact on the marine ecosystem.

Sharks may be losing teeth due to ocean acidification - study

Sharks, always considered the rulers of the oceans and among the most dangerous creatures on our planet, may begin to lose their main advantage and weapon - their teeth. German scientists conducted a large-scale study, during which they found that ocean acidification leads to shark teeth becoming significantly more brittle and weaker. This is reported by Phys.org, writes UNN.

Details

As is known, sharks regrow their teeth after losing them. This critically important function for their survival allows them to hunt prey and feed. But the ability to regenerate teeth may not be enough to ensure they can withstand the pressure of a warming world where oceans are becoming more acidic, as a new study has shown.

Shark teeth, despite being composed of highly mineralized phosphates, are still vulnerable to corrosion under future ocean acidification scenarios

– said the first author of the article "Frontiers in Marine Science" Maximilian Baum, a biologist from the University of Düsseldorf.

Scientists collected over 600 discarded teeth from blacktip reef sharks from an aquarium where they lived. For the experiment, 52 teeth were selected and incubated for eight weeks in special tanks with different pH levels.

As a result, in a more acidic environment, the teeth lost density, and cracks, holes, and signs of corrosion appeared on their surface. In addition, the teeth became more brittle and thinner, although they looked sharper. In the real underwater world, all these indicators can significantly affect the lives of sharks, as the fish may lose their main weapon and means of survival.

Even a moderate decrease in pH can affect more sensitive species with slow tooth replication cycles or have a cumulative effect over time

– noted Baum.

The study only concerns non-living tooth tissue, so future experiments should cover live sharks and investigate their ability to compensate for damage.

However, the results obtained already indicate that even microscopic damage can jeopardize the feeding strategies of predators, on which the balance of the entire marine ecosystem depends.

Mass fish kill occurred in a river in Khmelnytskyi22.08.25, 15:47 • 3558 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Düsseldorf
Germany
Ukraine