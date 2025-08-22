Mass fish kill occurred in a river in Khmelnytskyi

Mass fish deaths have been recorded in the Ploska River in Khmelnytskyi. This was reported by Mykola Vavryshchuk, Deputy Mayor of Khmelnytskyi, on Facebook, writes UNN.

I have to share some rather unpleasant environmental news concerning the Ploska River. Today at 6 AM, our environmental department discovered fish deaths in the Ploska River on a rather large scale. We have already covered a large part of the river and found a potential place of discharge or leakage of some chemical substances. - said Vavryshchuk.

"We have filed a statement with law enforcement agencies and are preparing to provide all information. Together with the State Environmental Inspectorate, water samples have already been taken along the entire course of the river, and accordingly, we will await the results of the analyses," he noted.

At the same time, the deputy mayor noted that preliminary water analyses a few days ago "did not indicate a poor state of the river."

Currently, the results of the investigation are awaited.

