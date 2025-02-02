Demonstrations in Germany over CDU's cooperation with far-right on migration policy

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 28055 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 68006 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102948 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106306 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124380 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102460 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130154 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103563 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113312 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116915 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106893 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103463 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 94068 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112901 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107353 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 28055 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124380 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130154 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163004 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153073 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 1610 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 8886 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107353 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112901 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138701 views
Demonstrations in Germany over CDU's cooperation with far-right on migration policy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35255 views

Tens of thousands of Germans took to the streets against the migration program and the CDU's cooperation with the AfD. Demonstrations were held in cities across the country, the largest of which gathered up to 80,000 participants in Hamburg.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of German cities to protest against the migration program and the conservatives' cooperation with the far right. 

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Euronews and Tagesschau.

Details

On Saturday, February 1, tens of thousands of people demonstrated against the CDU/CSU's migration plans in several locations in North Rhine-Westphalia. Today, on Sunday, February 2, a rally is taking place on boats on the Rhine near Cologne. Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in North Rhine-Westphalia against the CDU's migration policy. According to police, more than 14,000 people marched in the city of Essen alone.

Mass demonstrations took place in Aachen, Augsburg, Braunschweig, Bremen, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Leipzig,

People came out to protest against the cooperation of one of the country's main political forces, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Euronews reports .

“Anyone who collaborates with the fascists should expect our resistance,” said co-organizer of the Leipzig demonstration Bente Stork of the Interventionist Left party in Leipzig to the CDU and its chairman Friedrich Merz.

Now everyone has to become a defense and prevent history from repeating itself, added Irena Rudolf-Kokot of the Leipzig Sits Down action network:

We must prevent authoritarianism from destroying democracy in our country as well

Similar demonstrations took place last weekend in many other German cities, including Halle, Cologne, Essen and Karlsruhe. According to the police, 65,000 people attended the demonstration in Hamburg; a spokeswoman for the organizers put the number at 80,000.

For reference

On Wednesday, the Bundestag, thanks in part to the votes of the Alternative for Germany MPs, approved his resolution on tightening migration policy. The document contained such radical measures for the country as the introduction of border control, the possibility of refusing asylum seekers at the border, and the expansion of police powers to detain and deport illegal migrants.

UNN reported that the German parliament voted against the tightening of migration legislation proposed by CDU leader Friedrich Merz. The bill was supported by the far-right, which caused massive protests in the country.

Scholz reacts to Elon Musk's "Roman salute"

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
bundestagBundestag
hamburhHamburg
friedrich-merzFriedrich Merz
elon-muskElon Musk
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz

