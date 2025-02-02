Demonstrations in Germany over CDU's cooperation with far-right on migration policy

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of German cities to protest against the migration program and the conservatives' cooperation with the far right.

On Saturday, February 1, tens of thousands of people demonstrated against the CDU/CSU's migration plans in several locations in North Rhine-Westphalia. Today, on Sunday, February 2, a rally is taking place on boats on the Rhine near Cologne. Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in North Rhine-Westphalia against the CDU's migration policy. According to police, more than 14,000 people marched in the city of Essen alone.

Mass demonstrations took place in Aachen, Augsburg, Braunschweig, Bremen, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Leipzig,

People came out to protest against the cooperation of one of the country's main political forces, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Euronews reports .

“Anyone who collaborates with the fascists should expect our resistance,” said co-organizer of the Leipzig demonstration Bente Stork of the Interventionist Left party in Leipzig to the CDU and its chairman Friedrich Merz.

Now everyone has to become a defense and prevent history from repeating itself, added Irena Rudolf-Kokot of the Leipzig Sits Down action network:

We must prevent authoritarianism from destroying democracy in our country as well

Similar demonstrations took place last weekend in many other German cities, including Halle, Cologne, Essen and Karlsruhe. According to the police, 65,000 people attended the demonstration in Hamburg; a spokeswoman for the organizers put the number at 80,000.

On Wednesday, the Bundestag, thanks in part to the votes of the Alternative for Germany MPs, approved his resolution on tightening migration policy. The document contained such radical measures for the country as the introduction of border control, the possibility of refusing asylum seekers at the border, and the expansion of police powers to detain and deport illegal migrants.

UNN reported that the German parliament voted against the tightening of migration legislation proposed by CDU leader Friedrich Merz. The bill was supported by the far-right, which caused massive protests in the country.

