Scholz reacts to Elon Musk's “Roman salute”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reacted to Elon Musk's “Nazi greeting” at yesterday's inauguration of Donald Trump, noting that he does not accept extreme right-wing positions. He said this during the World Economic Forum in Davos, reports UNN.

“Regarding the issue of Elon Musk, I had something to comment on in the past because he talked a lot about Europe. And I just repeat what I have already said: we have freedom of speech in Europe and in Germany, and everyone can say what they want, even if they are a billionaire, but we do not accept support for extreme right-wing positions. And this is something I would like to repeat again,” Scholz said.

Billionaire Elon Musk's appearance at US President Donald Trump's rally the day before attracted considerable attention online due to his “one-handed” gesture.

Later, Musk himself commented on this: “The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is so tired.