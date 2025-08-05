"Ukrzaliznytsia" for the first time delivered petroleum products from Germany in its own wagons

"Ukrzaliznytsia" for the first time in the company's history organized the transportation of petroleum products from Germany to Ukraine in its own wagons, using specialized ZACNS type tank cars for this purpose. This was reported by the company's press service, according to UNN.

It is noted that the entire route from Hamburg to the Ukrainian border was provided by UZ Cargo Poland Sp. z o.o. - a subsidiary of "Ukrzaliznytsia", which acts as the official operator of transportation in the EU.

The company emphasized that "Ukrzaliznytsia" carries out regular railway transportation from Poland, Lithuania, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Italy, and now - also from Germany.

In particular, thanks to these services, import volumes increased by 5.4% over six months - to 5.3 million tons. At the same time, the overall dynamics of freight transportation remains negative: in the first half of 2025, 79.6 million tons of cargo were transported - which is 11.8% less than last year