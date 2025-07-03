$41.810.01
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
03:32 PM • 9923 views
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 37397 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
01:42 PM • 43485 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 45408 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 65404 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 92537 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 59295 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 57197 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 40410 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 29465 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Publications
Exclusives
Syrian attacked passengers with a hammer on a train in southern Germany

Kyiv • UNN

 • 461 views

In Germany, a 20-year-old Syrian citizen attacked passengers on an ICE train traveling from Hamburg to Vienna with a hammer, injuring four people. The attacker was neutralized by passengers, after which he was detained by the police.

Syrian attacked passengers with a hammer on a train in southern Germany

On Thursday, a man on a long-distance train in southern Germany attacked passengers with a hammer, injuring four people, before being apprehended by law enforcement. This was reported by Euronews, citing local police, according to UNN.

Details

Straubing police reported that the attack occurred on an ICE express train traveling from the northern German city of Hamburg to the Austrian capital Vienna. The incident happened while it was between Straubing and Plattling in the southern state of Bavaria.

According to police, approximately 500 people were on board at the time of the attack. Police added that about 150 police officers, firefighters, and emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene. The railway track had to be temporarily closed.

Initially, police stated that the perpetrator used an axe during the attack. But later clarified that he attacked people with a hammer and another weapon, the name of which was not disclosed.

Five teenagers arrested on suspicion of plotting terrorist attacks against migrants in Germany22.05.25, 18:46 • 3503 views

The attacker was identified as a 20-year-old Syrian citizen. He was disarmed and his attacks stopped by the passengers themselves before the arrival of law enforcement.

The perpetrator also sustained injuries during the struggle. He is in custody and has received the necessary medical care. Four injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals.

— a police spokesman told the German news agency dpa.

German railway operator Deutsche Bahn stated that "our thoughts and sympathies are with the injured and everyone who now has to come to terms with what they have experienced," and thanked the emergency services for the swift arrest of the suspect.

A Syrian man was accused of involvement in a plot to attack Taylor Swift's concert in Vienna27.06.25, 16:48 • 2565 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Deutsche Bahn
Vienna
Hamburg
Syria
Germany
