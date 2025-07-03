Syrian attacked passengers with a hammer on a train in southern Germany

On Thursday, a man on a long-distance train in southern Germany attacked passengers with a hammer, injuring four people, before being apprehended by law enforcement. This was reported by Euronews, citing local police, according to UNN.

Details

Straubing police reported that the attack occurred on an ICE express train traveling from the northern German city of Hamburg to the Austrian capital Vienna. The incident happened while it was between Straubing and Plattling in the southern state of Bavaria.

According to police, approximately 500 people were on board at the time of the attack. Police added that about 150 police officers, firefighters, and emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene. The railway track had to be temporarily closed.

Initially, police stated that the perpetrator used an axe during the attack. But later clarified that he attacked people with a hammer and another weapon, the name of which was not disclosed.

The attacker was identified as a 20-year-old Syrian citizen. He was disarmed and his attacks stopped by the passengers themselves before the arrival of law enforcement.

The perpetrator also sustained injuries during the struggle. He is in custody and has received the necessary medical care. Four injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals. — a police spokesman told the German news agency dpa.

German railway operator Deutsche Bahn stated that "our thoughts and sympathies are with the injured and everyone who now has to come to terms with what they have experienced," and thanked the emergency services for the swift arrest of the suspect.

