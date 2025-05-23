A knife attack occurred at the central station in Hamburg, there are wounded

A knife attack occurred at Hamburg Central Station, there are several injured, reports UNN with reference to SPIEGEL.

Details

According to SPIEGEL, a knife attack occurred at Hamburg Central Station. It is reported that the perpetrator stabbed several people there.

A spokesman for the federal police told the publication that there were several injured. In response to a media request, the fire service reported that at least three people had suffered life-threatening injuries, at least three had serious injuries and at least six had minor injuries.

"The check is still ongoing," the representative said.

Further details of the case are not yet known. The police spoke on X television about a "large-scale police operation", a spokesman for the federal police told SPIEGEL that it was a "major operation". The perpetrator was arrested.