Knife attack at the train station in Hamburg: the suspect has been detained, the number of victims has risen to 17

A 39-year-old woman is suspected of stabbing at a train station in Hamburg, the number of victims has risen to 17, UNN reports with reference to SPIEGEL.

Details

According to the police, the detainee turned out to be a 39-year-old woman. According to SPIEGEL, she reportedly suffered from mental health problems. There is currently no evidence of a possible motive. According to media reports, the crime allegedly had no extremist background.

Let's add

According to the fire service, the number of victims has increased. According to reports, 17 people were injured, four of whom are in critical condition.

Earlier, the fire service reported three people with life-threatening injuries, three seriously injured and six slightly injured.

A knife attack occurred at the central station in Hamburg, there are wounded